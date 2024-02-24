Mowi ASA (MNHVF) Price Target Increased by 5.35% to 22.72

The average one-year price target for Mowi ASA (OTCPK:MNHVF) has been revised to 22.72 / share. This is an increase of 5.35% from the prior estimate of 21.56 dated December 15, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 18.46 to a high of 28.99 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 16.43% from the latest reported closing price of 19.51 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 246 funds or institutions reporting positions in Mowi ASA. This is a decrease of 6 owner(s) or 2.38% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MNHVF is 0.16%, a decrease of 9.03%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.37% to 41,129K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 6,013K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,940K shares, representing an increase of 1.23%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MNHVF by 3.89% over the last quarter.

GUNR - FlexShares Morningstar Global Upstream Natural Resources Index Fund holds 5,284K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,285K shares, representing a decrease of 0.02%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MNHVF by 1.23% over the last quarter.

AIM INTERNATIONAL MUTUAL FUNDS (INVESCO INTERNATIONAL MUTUAL FUNDS) - Invesco Oppenheimer Global Opportunities Fund Class R5 holds 3,604K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,000K shares, representing a decrease of 10.98%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MNHVF by 15.28% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 3,552K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,504K shares, representing an increase of 1.36%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MNHVF by 18.00% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 2,466K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,359K shares, representing an increase of 4.36%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MNHVF by 5.84% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.