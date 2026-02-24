Mowi ASA (MNHVF) Price Target Decreased by 100.00% to 0.00

The average one-year price target for Mowi ASA (OTCPK:MNHVF) has been revised to $0.00 / share. This is a decrease of 100.00% from the prior estimate of $25.81 dated January 13, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $0.00 to a high of $0.00 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 100.00% from the latest reported closing price of $18.02 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 165 funds or institutions reporting positions in Mowi ASA. This is an decrease of 65 owner(s) or 28.26% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MNHVF is 0.18%, an increase of 11.93%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 16.62% to 32,658K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 6,319K shares representing 1.20% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,257K shares , representing an increase of 0.98%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MNHVF by 4.62% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 3,929K shares representing 0.75% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,891K shares , representing an increase of 0.96%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MNHVF by 7.11% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 3,062K shares representing 0.58% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,030K shares , representing an increase of 1.06%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MNHVF by 2.96% over the last quarter.

GUNR - FlexShares Morningstar Global Upstream Natural Resources Index Fund holds 3,043K shares representing 0.58% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,682K shares , representing a decrease of 20.98%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MNHVF by 17.73% over the last quarter.

EFA - iShares MSCI EAFE ETF holds 1,582K shares representing 0.30% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,543K shares , representing an increase of 2.48%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MNHVF by 0.12% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.