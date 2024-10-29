Mowi ASA Announces Leadership Change at Upcoming Meeting

Mowi ASA (GB:0OAW) has released an update.

Mowi ASA is set to hold an extraordinary general meeting on November 19, 2024, to elect Ørjan Svanevik as the new chairman of the board, following Ole-Eirik Lerøy’s decision to step down after fifteen years. The meeting will be conducted digitally, allowing shareholders to participate and vote electronically. This leadership transition marks a significant shift for Mowi ASA as it continues to navigate the competitive landscape of the seafood industry.

