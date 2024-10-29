News & Insights

Stocks

Mowi ASA Announces Leadership Change at Upcoming Meeting

October 29, 2024 — 02:03 am EDT

Written by TipRanks European Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Mowi ASA (GB:0OAW) has released an update.

Mowi ASA is set to hold an extraordinary general meeting on November 19, 2024, to elect Ørjan Svanevik as the new chairman of the board, following Ole-Eirik Lerøy’s decision to step down after fifteen years. The meeting will be conducted digitally, allowing shareholders to participate and vote electronically. This leadership transition marks a significant shift for Mowi ASA as it continues to navigate the competitive landscape of the seafood industry.

For further insights into GB:0OAW stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.