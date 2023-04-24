News & Insights

Moving NY to clean energy is top 2023 challenge - NY Power Authority head

April 24, 2023 — 01:35 pm EDT

Written by Laila Kearney for Reuters ->

NEW YORK, April 24 (Reuters) - Switching to clean energy from natural gas-fired electricity is the New York power industry's top challenge this year, New York Power Authority's chief executive said on Monday.

"That's the biggest challenge, I think, that we and the industry faces," said Justin Driscoll, who heads the nation's largest state-owned electric utility, at the BNEF Summit.

New York State has set a target of generating 70% of its electricity from renewable sources like wind, solar and hydropower by 2030 and 100% zero-emission electricity a decade later.

As of last year, natural gas-fired power plants accounted for nearly three-fifths of New York's generating capacity, according to the Energy Information Administration.

Maintaining grid reliability, while moving natural gas plants offline will be a top challenge this year, Driscoll said. The state is also looking to expand its hydropower capabilities and battery storage as key measures to reaching its climate-driven goals, he said.

