Movie theaters in New York City can reopen March 5 at 25% capacity, Cuomo says

Movie theaters in New York City can reopen on March 5 at 25% capacity with no more than 50 people per screen, Governor Andrew Cuomo said on Monday.

"Assigned seating, social distancing and other health precautions will be in place," Cuomo wrote in a tweet.

Movie theaters outside of New York City were allowed to reopen on Oct. 23 after a monthslong hiatus spurred by the coronavirus pandemic.

