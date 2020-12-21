Movie studio behind "James Bond" franchise explores sale - source

Changes sourcing, adds MGM's response

Dec 21 (Reuters) - U.S. movie studio MGM Holdings is exploring a sale, a person familiar with the matter told Reuters on Monday.

The movie studio behind the "James Bond" franchise has tapped investment banks Morgan Stanley MS.N and LionTree LLC and started a formal sale process, the source said, asking not to be identified.

The company has a market value of around $5.5 billion, based on privately traded shares and including debt, the source added. The development was reported earlier by the Wall Street Journal.

MGM Holdings said it had no comment.

(Reporting by Kanishka Singh in Bengaluru and Krystal Hu in New York; Editing by Maju Samuel)

((Kanishka.Singh@thomsonreuters.com; +91 8061822801;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.