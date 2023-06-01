Movida Participacoes (MOVI3) Price Target Increased by 6.29% to 14.83

The average one-year price target for Movida Participacoes (MOVI3) has been revised to 14.83 / share. This is an increase of 6.29% from the prior estimate of 13.95 dated May 10, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 6.56 to a high of 29.40 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 45.27% from the latest reported closing price of 10.21 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 48 funds or institutions reporting positions in Movida Participacoes. This is an increase of 8 owner(s) or 20.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MOVI3 is 0.09%, a decrease of 11.29%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 13.85% to 22,401K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

GBFAX - Emerging Markets Fund holds 7,388K shares representing 2.04% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

IEMG - iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF holds 1,904K shares representing 0.53% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,790K shares, representing an increase of 6.00%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MOVI3 by 24.41% over the last quarter.

VEIEX - Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,886K shares representing 0.52% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,816K shares representing 0.50% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DFCEX - Emerging Markets Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 1,364K shares representing 0.38% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

