Movida Participacoes (MOVI3) Price Target Decreased by 13.60% to 15.48

The average one-year price target for Movida Participacoes (MOVI3) has been revised to 15.48 / share. This is an decrease of 13.60% from the prior estimate of 17.92 dated October 4, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 7.07 to a high of 22.05 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 76.93% from the latest reported closing price of 8.75 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 41 funds or institutions reporting positions in Movida Participacoes. This is a decrease of 3 owner(s) or 6.82% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MOVI3 is 0.13%, an increase of 20.83%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 13.72% to 19,043K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

GBFAX - Emerging Markets Fund holds 5,743K shares representing 1.60% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,388K shares, representing a decrease of 28.65%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MOVI3 by 15.03% over the last quarter.

IEMG - iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF holds 1,904K shares representing 0.53% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VEIEX - Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,886K shares representing 0.52% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,816K shares representing 0.50% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DFCEX - Emerging Markets Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 1,364K shares representing 0.38% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

