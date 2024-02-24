Movida Participações (BOVESPA:MOVI3) Price Target Decreased by 6.67% to 14.22

The average one-year price target for Movida Participações (BOVESPA:MOVI3) has been revised to 14.22 / share. This is an decrease of 6.67% from the prior estimate of 15.23 dated January 16, 2024.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 9.49 to a high of 19.95 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 72.32% from the latest reported closing price of 8.25 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 40 funds or institutions reporting positions in Movida Participações. This is a decrease of 1 owner(s) or 2.44% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MOVI3 is 0.12%, a decrease of 7.16%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 12.16% to 16,728K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

GBFAX - Emerging Markets Fund holds 3,953K shares representing 1.10% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,393K shares, representing a decrease of 11.13%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MOVI3 by 7.30% over the last quarter.

VEIEX - Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,886K shares representing 0.52% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

IEMG - iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF holds 1,824K shares representing 0.51% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,904K shares, representing a decrease of 4.39%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MOVI3 by 14.37% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,816K shares representing 0.50% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DFCEX - Emerging Markets Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 1,364K shares representing 0.38% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

