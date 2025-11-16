Movida Participações (BOVESPA:MOVI3) Price Target Increased by 12.29% to 10.59

The average one-year price target for Movida Participações (BOVESPA:MOVI3) has been revised to R$10.59 / share. This is an increase of 12.29% from the prior estimate of R$9.44 dated November 7, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of R$8.33 to a high of R$16.06 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 1.08% from the latest reported closing price of R$10.71 / share.

Movida Participações Maintains 1.74% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company’s dividend yield is 1.74%.

Additionally, the company’s dividend payout ratio is 0.22. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company’s income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company’s income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company’s 3-Year dividend growth rate is -0.85% .

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 27 funds or institutions reporting positions in Movida Participações. This is an increase of 5 owner(s) or 22.73% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MOVI3 is 0.03%, an increase of 2.91%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 24.07% to 4,422K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

DFCEX - Emerging Markets Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 1,532K shares representing 0.45% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,364K shares , representing an increase of 10.96%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MOVI3 by 10.73% over the last quarter.

DODEX - Dodge & Cox Emerging Markets Stock Fund holds 510K shares representing 0.15% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 442K shares , representing an increase of 13.38%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MOVI3 by 17.26% over the last quarter.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Value Fund - Dimensional Emerging Markets Value Fund holds 397K shares representing 0.12% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 318K shares , representing an increase of 19.83%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MOVI3 by 0.52% over the last quarter.

DFEM - Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF holds 274K shares representing 0.08% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares , representing an increase of 100.00%.

AVEM - Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF holds 268K shares representing 0.08% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.