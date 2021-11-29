MOVES-Wizz Financial hires Revolut senior exec as CEO

World Markets

Wizz Financial said on Monday it had appointed Anton Pasiechnikov, who most recently served as chief investment officer of digital banking app Revolut, as the financial technology company's new chief executive officer.

Pasiechnikov had worked at Revolut since 2018, where he also once served as deputy chief financial officer, according to his publicly available LinkedIn profile.

"His extensive financial background and business development skills will help build the leading technology payment platform for the MENA region, Africa and India," Wizz Financial Chairman Amir Nagammy said in a statement.

Wizz Financial is the new name of the consortium of Switzerland-headquartered Prism Group AG and Abu Dhabi's Royal Strategic Partners that last December bought Finablr FINF.L, whose assets include currency exchange firm UAE Exchange.

Wizz Financial in August said that, subject to regulatory approval, it would be acquiring Bahrain Financing Company (BFC).

