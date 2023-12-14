MOVES-Wells Fargo names Terrell as investment banking vice chairman of CIB unit

Dec 14 (Reuters) - Wells Fargo WFC.N said on Thursday that Frederick Terrell will join the lender's corporate and investment bank (CIB) unit as vice chairman of investment banking effective Jan. 2, 2024.

Terrell, a veteran with 40 years of experience, joins from Centerbridge Partners, where he was a senior adviser focused on the financial services and technology sectors.

Prior to that, Terrell spent eight years at Credit Suisse and was the executive vice chairman of investment banking and capital markets.

In his role at Wells Fargo, Terrell will be based in Los Angeles and focus on West Coast clients.

(Reporting by Arasu Kannagi Basil in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

