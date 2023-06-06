MOVES-Veteran Morgan Stanley dealmaker Rob Kindler to join law firm

June 6 (Reuters) - Rob Kindler, a top executive at Morgan Stanley MS.N, is leaving the investment bank after a 17-year stint to join a major law firm.

The veteran dealmaker will join Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison as the global chair of mergers and acquisitions (M&A), the law firm said on Tuesday.

Based in New York, Kindler will advise clients on M&A, activist defence and other matters of corporate governance.

A New Yorker, Kindler began his legal practice at Cravath, Swaine & Moore, another major law firm where he spent nearly two decades.

He then moved on to leading mergers and acquisitions at JPMorgan JPM.N before joining Morgan Stanley in 2006, according to his LinkedIn profile.

Kindler's return to his legal roots will also see him reunited with his former colleague Scott Barshay, another prolific M&A lawyer who worked with Kindler at Cravath.

"I am delighted to once again have him as my partner," said Barshay, who is the chair of the Paul Weiss' corporate department.

The corporate department advises corporations on their business and legal strategies.

Kindler has been involved in some major M&A deals throughout his career, like Comcast Corp's CMCSA.O $72 billion acquisition of AT&T Broadband, Dow-DuPont's $130 billion merger in 2017 and S&P Global's SPGI.N $44 billion buyout of IHS Markit last year.

His departure was first reported by the Wall Street Journal.

While a banking job at Wall Street is an oft-taken path for many lawyers, an established banker leaving a lucrative banking role to rejoin legal practice is less common.

Paul, Weiss has advised companies on some high-profile acquisitions in recent months, including Apollo Global Management's APO.N $5.2 billion deal for aerospace supplier Arconic ARNC.N and the $21 billion merger between WWE WWE.N and Endeavor Group-owned EDR.N UFC.

(Reporting by Niket Nishant in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

((Niket.Nishant@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.