MOVES-UniCredit hires former MPS, Nexi executive as No.2 for digital

MILAN, June 14 (Reuters) - UniCredit CRDI.MI is bringing in Giovanni Damiani as deputy to Jingle Pang, the Italian bank's digital information officer formerly at Chinese insurer Ping An 601318.SS, an internal note seen by Reuters showed.

Damiani will start on July 1 as head of Group Digital Excellence, the note said.

Damiani has been chief information officer (CIO) at Monte dei Paschi di Siena BMPS.MI since 2015, after a previous role as deputy general manager at the payments group now known as Nexi NEXII.MI.

He was also CIO at Banca Popolare di Milano, now part of Banco BPM BAMI.MI, at Banca Nazionale del Lavoro, which is now part of BNP Paribas BNPP.PA, and at Deutsche Bank Italy DBKGn.DE.

UniCredit's chief digital officer for Italy, Luboslava Uram, will also become lead for the group's retail business platform, effective immediately, the note said.

(Reporting by Valentina Za, editing by Gianluca Semeraro and Emelia Sithole-Matarise)

