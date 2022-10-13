US Markets

MOVES-UBS promotes Takahashi to APAC investment banking head -memo

Scott Murdoch Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

UBS has promoted Taichi Takahashi to become its head of investment banking for the Asia-Pacific region, replacing David Chin who will retire, according to a memo seen by Reuters.

Chin has held a number of roles with the investment bank since 1994 and was also its China head until earlier this year, the memo said.

He will retire and be replaced from Nov. 1 by Takahashi, who is now UBS's head of global markets in APAC.

A UBS spokesperson confirmed the contents of the memo.

The appointment was first reported by Bloomberg News.

