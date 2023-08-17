MOVES-UBS Canada M&A head Belan leaves to launch own firm, sources say

By Maiya Keidan

TORONTO, Aug 17 (Reuters) - Joe Belan, UBS Group's UBSG.S head of mergers and acquisitions (M&A) for Canada, has left the firm along with one of the Swiss bank's executive directors, according to two people familiar with the matter.

Belan has launched a Toronto-based M&A advisory and merchant bank called Karst Capital and has taken Greg Jones, a UBS local metals and mining banker, with him, one of the sources said.

Their duties at UBS will be filled by other team members, the second source said.

Both sources spoke on condition of anonymity.

Jones did not respond to a request for comment.

Belan joined UBS in 2020 from Novatrek Capital in Switzerland, where he was chairman and CEO. Jones joined UBS in 2021 from BMO Capital Markets, according to his LinkedIn profile.

UBS, which is in the process of integrating and pruning bankers following its emergency takeover of Credit Suisse in June, has been losing market share in Canadian dealmaking.

It did not make the top 25 financial advisers to Canadian deals in the first six months of 2023, while in 2022 it was eighth and in 2021 it took the 17th spot, according to data from Refinitiv.

(Reporting by Maiya Keidan; Editing by Andy Sullivan)

((Maiya.Keidan@thomsonreuters.com; 1 226 688 4571; Reuters Messaging: maiya.keidan.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.