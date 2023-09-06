MOVES-UBS Australasian equities co-head Chris Scott to leave bank

SYDNEY, Sept 7 (Reuters) - Swiss lender UBS Group UBSG.S spokesperson said on Thursday that Chris Scott, one of its must senior Australian bankers, is leaving the bank after 27 years.

Scott had most recently been the co-head of Australasian equities, according to his Linkedin profile, which also mentioned that he had previously been the chief of Asia-Pacific derivative trading and the co-head of equity derivatives.

Scott did not respond to a request for comment from Reuters sent to his LinkedIn account.

Scott also worked in Hong Kong and Tokyo for UBS.

The Swiss bank had announced in March Michael Hendrie would become the head of global markets for Australia and New Zealand, which combine equities and fixed income units into one group.

(Reporting by Scott Murdoch in Sydney; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

((Scott.Murdoch@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.