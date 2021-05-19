US Markets
XOM

MOVES-Two crude oil traders quit Exxon Mobil's Singapore team

Contributors
Florence Tan Reuters
Shu Zhang Reuters
Published

Two senior crude oil traders will be leaving Exxon Mobil Corp's trading team in Singapore next month, sources familiar with the matter said.

SINGAPORE, May 19 (Reuters) - Two senior crude oil traders will be leaving Exxon Mobil Corp's XOM.N trading team in Singapore next month, sources familiar with the matter said.

Ruddin Dhilawala will join Norwegian energy major Equinor, while Edward Ang will go to Hengyi Petrochemical, which runs a refinery in Brunei, the sources said.

Exxon Mobil said it does not comment on personnel matters.

Equinor EQNR.OL and Hengyi 000703.SZ did not respond to requests for comment.

Dhilawala and Ang declined to comment.

(Reporting by Florence Tan and Shu Zhang; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)

((Florence.Tan@thomsonreuters.com; Reuters Messaging: florence.tan.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

XOM EQNR

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular