MOVES-Two crude oil traders quit Exxon Mobil's Singapore team

SINGAPORE, May 19 (Reuters) - Two senior crude oil traders will be leaving Exxon Mobil Corp's XOM.N trading team in Singapore next month, sources familiar with the matter said.

Ruddin Dhilawala will join Norwegian energy major Equinor, while Edward Ang will go to Hengyi Petrochemical, which runs a refinery in Brunei, the sources said.

Exxon Mobil said it does not comment on personnel matters.

Equinor EQNR.OL and Hengyi 000703.SZ did not respond to requests for comment.

Dhilawala and Ang declined to comment.

(Reporting by Florence Tan and Shu Zhang; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)

