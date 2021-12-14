MOVES-Trafigura appoints co-heads of metals and minerals division

Adds detail on previous global head

LONDON, Dec 14 (Reuters) - Global commodities trader Trafigura has appointed Gonzalo De Olazaval and Kostas Bintas as global co-heads of metals and minerals, effective immediately, the company said on Tuesday.

Bintas was previously head of copper and Olazaval was head of zinc and lead.

Ross Ridgway has been promoted to be global head of copper while Antonio Ordonez and Matthew Hadfield will be the new global co-heads of zinc and lead.

Amin Zahir, the previous global head of metals and minerals, left the company in June this year.

