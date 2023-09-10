News & Insights

MOVES-Standard Chartered hires Mike Tan as global head of wealth planning

September 10, 2023 — 11:23 pm EDT

Written by Xie Yu for Reuters ->

HONG KONG, Sept 11 (Reuters) - Standard Chartered Plc STAN.L said on Monday it had appointed Mike Tan as global head of its wealth planning and family advisory services.

Tan will join the bank on Sept. 25 in Singapore and will report to Raymond Ang, global head of the bank's private and affluent banking business, the lender said in a statement.

In this new role, Tan will lead a team to deliver wealth planning, family office and family governance advice and solutions to clients across four wealth advisory hubs of Hong Kong, Singapore, the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Jersey, it said.

Tan was most recently with JPMorgan in Singapore, advising clients on wealth and family issues, it added.

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
