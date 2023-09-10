MOVES-Standard Chartered hires Mike Tan as global head of wealth planning

HONG KONG, Sept 11 (Reuters) - Standard Chartered Plc STAN.L said on Monday it had appointed Mike Tan as global head of its wealth planning and family advisory services.

Tan will join the bank on Sept. 25 in Singapore and will report to Raymond Ang, global head of the bank's private and affluent banking business, the lender said in a statement.

In this new role, Tan will lead a team to deliver wealth planning, family office and family governance advice and solutions to clients across four wealth advisory hubs of Hong Kong, Singapore, the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Jersey, it said.

Tan was most recently with JPMorgan in Singapore, advising clients on wealth and family issues, it added.

(Reporting by Xie Yu; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

