Nov 23 (Reuters) - French lender Societe Generale SOGN.PA on Thursday said it has appointed Ludovic Van de Voorde, CEO of its CGI Finance business, to lead the bank's consumer financial services division, effective Dec. 1.

(Reporting by Piotr Lipinski Editing by David Goodman )

