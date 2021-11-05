MOVES-Singapore's Concord Energy hires ex-Trafigura trader to lead LNG

SINGAPORE, Nov 5 (Reuters) - Singapore-based oil trader Concord Energy has hired an ex-Trafigura trader to lead its expanding liquefied natural gas business, company executives told Reuters on Friday.

See Wei Jie, 34, formerly a Singapore-based LNG trader with Swiss commodity trader Trafigura, will start with the firm next week.

"The LNG business is growing fast in Asia, especially spot trading, which is becoming more and more active," said a company executive.

"We have been trading LNG over the last year or so. We hope See will bring the business to a new level."

The hire was confirmed by another top executive of Concord Energy, which this year also hired Wei Ran, a senior products trader previously with Total TOTF.PA and BP BP.L to lead its products team.

Bruce Wu, formerly with China's independent refiner Shandong Dongming Group and U.S. firm Phillips 66 PSX.N, joined the crude trading team around the middle of this year, the executives said.

(Reporting by Chen Aizhu)

