MOVES-Singapore's bank OCBC makes key leadership changes in Greater China

SINGAPORE, Oct 18 (Reuters) - Singapore's second-biggest lender Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp (OCBC) OCBC.SI on Wednesday said that Wang Ke, currently CEO of OCBC Wing Hang China, will assume the role of Head of Greater China effective November 1.

Wang's appointment will see Ang Eng Siong, currently Deputy President and Head of Corporate Banking at OCBC Wing Hang China, assuming the role of Acting CEO of OCBC Wing Hang China, OCBC said in a statement.

Ang's appointment, which will also take effect on November 1, will be formalised once regulatory approval is obtained, OCBC said.

Wang succeeds Tan Wing Ming, who will return to Singapore as an adviser to Group CEO Helen Wong, OCBC added.

"Wang Ke and Eng Siong are valuable contributors to the OCBC franchise," said Wong. "I am confident that, in their expanded roles, they will further advance OCBC's strategic priorities in Greater China."

The appointments follow OCBC's recent move to unify its brand across its core markets of China and Southeast Asia to capture the growth opportunity there, a strategy with which it expects to deliver an additional revenue of S$3 billion ($2.2 billion) by 2025.

OCBC is also Southeast Asia's second-largest bank by assets.

($1 = 1.3685 Singapore dollars)

