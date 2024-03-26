MOVES-Singaporean bank UOB makes two new appointments to management team

SINGAPORE, March 26 (Reuters) - Singapore's United Overseas Bank (UOB) UOBH.SI has appointed Kelvin Ng as its group global markets head and Adaline Zheng as the new chief executive officer of its Hong Kong branch, according to a statement on Tuesday.

Ng, who joined UOB in June 2019 and has been UOB's deputy head of group global markets since March 2022, will take over the role from April 1 and replace Leslie Foo, who is retiring, UOB said in the statement.

Ng will be responsible for treasury solutions and financial products across multiple asset classes for UOB's clients and manages UOB's funding and liquidity in accordance with regulatory requirements, UOB added.

Zheng, who joined UOB in 2018 as wholesale banking head in UOB China, will succeed Christine Ip, who is UOB's CEO of Greater China since 2016, UOB said.

Zheng will oversee UOB's businesses and operations in Hong Kong, UOB said, adding that Zheng's appointment was effective on March 25.

(Reporting by Yantoultra Ngui; Editing by Sharon Singleton)

