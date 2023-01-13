MOVES-Senior CIBC executive Laura Dottori-Attanasio to retire

Jan 13 (Reuters) - Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CIBC) CM.TO said on Friday its personal and business banking head, Laura Dottori-Attanasio, will retire on Feb. 1 after 14 years at the bank.

Dottori-Attanasio is one of the seniormost women in the Canadian banking industry. Prior to her current role, she was the chief risk officer at the bank for nearly seven years, according to her LinkedIn profile.

She was once seen as a potential successor for the chief executive role at CIBC, according to a Globe and Mail report.

Jon Hountalas, currently the group head for CIBC's commercial banking and wealth management in Canada, will take on the additional role of personal and business banking head, the lender said.

Hountalas joined CIBC in 2010, before which he had spent 25 years at HSBC Canada.

