MOVES-Santander Brasil taps Ejnisman to lead corporate and investment banking

By Tatiana Bautzer

SAO PAULO, Nov 16 (Reuters) - Santander Brasil SANB3.SA has hired former Banco Bradesco SA BBDC4.SA executive Renato Ejnisman to lead its corporate and investment banking division, the bank said on Wednesday.

Ejnisman replaces Jean Pierre Dupui, that will create a division responsible for oversight of other companies controlled by Santander in Brazil.

Executive Carlos Andre, currently the CEO of the bank's asset management firm, has also been appointed by Santander Brasil as wealth management vice-president, the statement added.

(Reporting by Tatiana Bautzer, Editing by Louise Heavens)

