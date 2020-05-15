US Markets

MOVES-Santander Brasil poaches Itau BBA banker Biase

Tatiana Bautzer Reuters
SAO PAULO, May 15 (Reuters) - Banco Santander Brasil SA SANB3.SA has hired Joao Marcos de Biase from the investment banking unit of rival Itau Unibanco Holding SA ITUB4.SA as managing director, corporate & investment banking.

Biase worked for Itau for 13 years and will start at Santander in July.

(Reporting by Tatiana Bautzer Editing by Sonya Hepinstall)

