MOVES-Santander Brasil poaches Itau BBA banker Biase

SAO PAULO, May 15 (Reuters) - Banco Santander Brasil SA SANB3.SA has hired Joao Marcos de Biase from the investment banking unit of rival Itau Unibanco Holding SA ITUB4.SA as managing director, corporate & investment banking.

Biase worked for Itau for 13 years and will start at Santander in July.

(Reporting by Tatiana Bautzer Editing by Sonya Hepinstall)

((tatiana.bautzer@tr.com; Tel: +55-11-5644-7756; Mob: +55-119-4210-4173; Reuters Messaging: tatiana.bautzer.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.