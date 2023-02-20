MOVES-Royal Bank of Canada hires ex-Credit Suisse equities head

By Stefania Spezzati

LONDON, Feb 20 (Reuters) - Royal Bank of Canada RY.TO has hired Doug Crofton from Credit Suisse AG as head of cash equities execution for the United States, a source with knowledge of the move told Reuters.

Crofton joins the Canadian lender in New York. At Credit Suisse AG, he was most recently co-head of global equities with Neil Hosie.

A spokesperson for RBC in London confirmed the appointment.

Credit Suisse CSGN.S has been struggling to retain talent as it reported its biggest annual loss since the financial crisis and cut its bonus pool by 50% in 2022.

Revenues at the Swiss bank's equities desks dropped by 95% in the fourth quarter to 18 million Swiss francs ($19.5 million).

In a memo seen by Reuters, Credit Suisse said last week that Crofton was leaving the bank to pursue other opportunities.

At RBC, revenues from trading equities increased by 8% to $318 million in the fourth quarter, outperforming the 10% average drop at the five major U.S. banks.

Crofton did not respond to a request of comment sent on LinkedIn. He will report to Derek Flood, RBC's head of Canadian equities and global head of equity sales, the spokesperson said.

($1 = 0.9230 Swiss francs)

(Reporting by Stefania Spezzati; Editing by Jan Harvey)

