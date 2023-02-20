US Markets
RY

MOVES-Royal Bank of Canada hires ex-Credit Suisse equities head

Credit: REUTERS/Mark Blinch

February 20, 2023 — 11:48 am EST

Written by Stefania Spezzati for Reuters ->

By Stefania Spezzati

LONDON, Feb 20 (Reuters) - Royal Bank of Canada RY.TO has hired Doug Crofton from Credit Suisse AG as head of cash equities execution for the United States, a source with knowledge of the move told Reuters.

Crofton joins the Canadian lender in New York. At Credit Suisse AG, he was most recently co-head of global equities with Neil Hosie.

A spokesperson for RBC in London confirmed the appointment.

Credit Suisse CSGN.S has been struggling to retain talent as it reported its biggest annual loss since the financial crisis and cut its bonus pool by 50% in 2022.

Revenues at the Swiss bank's equities desks dropped by 95% in the fourth quarter to 18 million Swiss francs ($19.5 million).

In a memo seen by Reuters, Credit Suisse said last week that Crofton was leaving the bank to pursue other opportunities.

At RBC, revenues from trading equities increased by 8% to $318 million in the fourth quarter, outperforming the 10% average drop at the five major U.S. banks.

Crofton did not respond to a request of comment sent on LinkedIn. He will report to Derek Flood, RBC's head of Canadian equities and global head of equity sales, the spokesperson said.

($1 = 0.9230 Swiss francs)

(Reporting by Stefania Spezzati; Editing by Jan Harvey)

((Stefania.Spezzati@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

RY

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.