ROTH

MOVES-Rothschild taps RBC's Alex Graham to lead Canadian advisory business

Contributor
Niket Nishant Reuters
Published

Rothschild & Co said on Monday it had named RBC Capital Markets' Alex Graham as managing director and head of its Canadian advisory business.

Graham, who will be based in Toronto, headed technology, media and telecommunications investment banking in Canada and then in Europe at RBC.

He has also worked for U.S. banking giants Morgan Stanley MS.N and Citigroup Inc C.N and was a special assistant to former Canadian Prime Minister John Turner, Rothschild said.

Rothschild's global advisory unit advises on mergers and acquisitions and financing solutions. The company has been seeking to expand its footprint in North America, it said.

