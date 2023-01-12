US Markets
MOVES-Rothschild & Co appoint Horn as capital goods Europe head

January 12, 2023 — 09:31 am EST

Jan 12 (Reuters) - Rothschild & Co has named Heiko Horn as Head of Capital Goods and Engineering Europe.

Outgoing head of investment banking Switzerland at Citi C.N, Horn took over the newly created role at the start of 2023, he told Reuters on Thursday.

He previously worked at UBS UBSG.S and Morgan Stanley MS.S.

