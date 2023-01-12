MOVES-Rothschild & Co appoint Horn as capital goods Europe head

Jan 12 (Reuters) - Rothschild & Co has named Heiko Horn as Head of Capital Goods and Engineering Europe.

Outgoing head of investment banking Switzerland at Citi C.N, Horn took over the newly created role at the start of 2023, he told Reuters on Thursday.

He previously worked at UBS UBSG.S and Morgan Stanley MS.S.

(Reporting by Noele Illien and John Stonestreet; Editing by Susan Fenton)

((john.stonestreet@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.