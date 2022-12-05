MOVES-Rothschild & Co adds six private bankers in Zurich

ZURICH, Dec 5 (Reuters) - Rothschild & Co ROTH.PA has hired six more relationship managers in Zurich for a team led by former Credit Suisse CSGN.S banker Andreas Feller, it said on Monday.

Aaron Keller joins as head of the executive and entrepreneurs Swiss Onshore Team, which will focus on high net worth individuals in the greater Zurich area. Most recently, he had a similar role at Credit Suisse.

Among others joining are Philippe Neher, who previously handled very wealthy clients at Zuercher Kantonalbank, and Credit Suisse advisers Juerg Kramis and Jonas Kessler.

(Reporting by Michael Shields Editing by David Goodman )

