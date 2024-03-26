News & Insights

MOVES-Raymond James Canada hires former Cormark CEO to co-head investment banking

March 26, 2024 — 03:13 pm EDT

Written by Nivedita Balu for Reuters ->

TORONTO, March 26 (Reuters) - Raymond James Financial RJF.N has hired Chris Shaw, the former CEO of Cormark Securities, as co-head of its Canadian investment banking unit, according to a memo seen by Reuters.

Shaw, who spent 16 years at independent advisory firm Cormark, will work closely with Craig McDougall, the head of investment banking and M&A.

After a six-month transition period, McDougall will transition to lead the advisory M&A practice as head of M&A, Canada CEO Jamie Coulter said in a memo to staff.

Shaw is expected to join the company on April 22.

Raymond James did respond to a request for comment.

In Canada, Raymond James offers services to individual and institutional clients as well as corporate issuers. Its investment banking team of about 40 people focuses on areas including mining and financial services.

It has about 1,700 employees and agents across Canada.

Investment banking firms are preparing to cater to clients as demand is expected to recover this year following a long period of lull after the central bank increased interest rates.

(Reporting by Nivedita Balu in Toronto; editing by Costas Pitas)

((Nivedita.Balu@thomsonreuters.com; X: @niveditabalu;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

