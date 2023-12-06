MOVES-Nomura names Kahloon as Asia ex-Japan co-head of global markets sales

By Selena Li

HONG KONG, Dec 7 (Reuters) - Nomura Holdings Inc 8604.T appointed former BNP Paribas BNPP.PA banker Hamzah Kahloon as its Asia ex-Japan co-head of global markets sales on Thursday, effective immediately, according to an internal memo reviewed by Reuters.

Kahloon, who is based in Hong Kong, will be responsible for driving innovation and growth of the Japanese bank's Solutions business.

He and the other co-head Corrinne Teo will jointly oversee sales and report to the bank's Head of Global Markets Sales Samir Patel and Head of Global Markets Structuring John Goff.

Kahloon most recently headed BNP Paribas fixed income, currencies and commodities and Equity structuring, strategic equity, structured capital markets and corporate credit solutions sales in APAC, according to the memo.

(Reporting by Selena Li; Editing by Nivedita Bhattacharjee)

