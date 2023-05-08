MOVES-Nomura names Arnaud Lannic as Asia ex-Japan's head of equity products -memo

SINGAPORE, May 8 (Reuters) - Japanese investment bank Nomura Holdings Inc 8604.T has named Arnaud Lannic as Head of Equity Products for Asia ex-Japan, according to a memo seen by Reuters on Monday.

Lannic, who is based in Hong Kong, will be responsible for all equity products activities, ranging from equity risk to convertible bonds, according to the memo.

A Nomura spokesperson confirmed the contents of the memo.

"Asia equity products is where we see some of the biggest opportunities to expand and gain market share in the coming years," Nomura's Global Head of Equities Simon Yates and Head of Global Markets for Asia ex-Japan Alok Tapadia said in the memo.

Lannic has spent the majority of his career at Bank of America Merrill Lynch, managing equity trading for Europe, according to the memo.

(Reporting by Yantoultra Ngui; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)

