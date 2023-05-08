News & Insights

MOVES-Nomura names Arnaud Lannic as Asia ex-Japan's head of equity products -memo

Credit: REUTERS/Toru Hanai

May 08, 2023 — 05:56 am EDT

Written by Yantoultra Ngui for Reuters ->

SINGAPORE, May 8 (Reuters) - Japanese investment bank Nomura Holdings Inc 8604.T has named Arnaud Lannic as Head of Equity Products for Asia ex-Japan, according to a memo seen by Reuters on Monday.

Lannic, who is based in Hong Kong, will be responsible for all equity products activities, ranging from equity risk to convertible bonds, according to the memo.

A Nomura spokesperson confirmed the contents of the memo.

"Asia equity products is where we see some of the biggest opportunities to expand and gain market share in the coming years," Nomura's Global Head of Equities Simon Yates and Head of Global Markets for Asia ex-Japan Alok Tapadia said in the memo.

Lannic has spent the majority of his career at Bank of America Merrill Lynch, managing equity trading for Europe, according to the memo.

(Reporting by Yantoultra Ngui; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)

((Yantoultra.Ngui@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.