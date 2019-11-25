MOVES-Nomura hires UBI Banca's head of M&A for Italian business

MILAN, Nov 25 (Reuters) - Nomura 8604.T has hired Francesco Bertocchini as a managing director in its Italian business, the Japanese bank said on Monday.

Bertocchini, who was formerly head of M&A at UBI Banca UBI.MI, will be based in Milan and will report to Stefano Giudici, who head Nomura's investment banking team, Nomura said in a statement.

Bertocchini started his career in 2002 at Franco Bernabe & C., a small investment company.

He was also director of M&A at Rothschild & Co. focusing on consumer goods, retail and leisure, health and private equity.

(Reporting by Gianluca Semeraro. Editing by Jane Merriman)

