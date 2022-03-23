US Markets
MOVES-Morgan Stanley's chief sustainability officer to retire - memo

March 23 (Reuters) - Morgan Stanley MS.N Chief Sustainability Officer Audrey Choi is set to retire from her role and become a senior adviser, the company said in an internal memo seen by Reuters on Wednesday.

Choi has been at the Wall Street bank for 15 years and has also served as its chief marketing officer.

During her tenure, Morgan Stanley became the first large U.S. bank to commit to net-zero emissions by 2050, the memo said.

She was named chief sustainability officer in 2017.

