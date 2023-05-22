News & Insights

US Markets
MS

MOVES-Morgan Stanley's asset management arm appoints new Asia head

Credit: REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

May 22, 2023 — 11:58 pm EDT

Written by Xie Yu for Reuters ->

HONG KONG, May 23 (Reuters) - Morgan Stanley's MS.N asset management arm said on Tuesday it has appointed Michael Levin as head of Asia.

Morgan Stanley Investment Management (MSIM), the asset management arm said Levin would be responsible for overseeing the company's regional investment management business with a focus on new market and product opportunities. He will be based in Hong Kong, said a statement by the company.

Levin joined from Goldman Sachs Asset Management, where he was most recently a managing director. He has also previously worked with Credit Suisse CSGN.S and the Man Group EMG.L.

(Reporting by Xie Yu; Editing by Tom Hogue)

((Yu.Xie@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

MS

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.