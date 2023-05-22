MOVES-Morgan Stanley's asset management arm appoints new Asia head

HONG KONG, May 23 (Reuters) - Morgan Stanley's MS.N asset management arm said on Tuesday it has appointed Michael Levin as head of Asia.

Morgan Stanley Investment Management (MSIM), the asset management arm said Levin would be responsible for overseeing the company's regional investment management business with a focus on new market and product opportunities. He will be based in Hong Kong, said a statement by the company.

Levin joined from Goldman Sachs Asset Management, where he was most recently a managing director. He has also previously worked with Credit Suisse CSGN.S and the Man Group EMG.L.

