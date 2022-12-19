MS

MOVES-Morgan Stanley appoints two co-heads of Italian investment banking operations

Credit: REUTERS/Russell Boyce

December 19, 2022 — 07:20 am EST

Written by Valentina Za for Reuters ->

MILAN, Dec 19 (Reuters) - Morgan Stanley MS.N has named Emilio Greco and Nicola Savoini as co-heads of its Italian investment banking operations, it said on Monday.

Greco joined the bank last year, after 20 years spent in the investment banking sector, working with major Italian financial institutions.

Savoini has been with Morgan Stanley for the past 17 years. After a stint at the Global Power and Utilities group in London, he returned to the Milan investment banking team in 2015 and was promoted to managing director the following year.

(Reporting by Valentina Za, writing by Federico Maccioni, editing by Gianluca Semeraro)

((Federico.maccioni@thomsonreuters.com; +39 3420768883;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

MS

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.