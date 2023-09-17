News & Insights

MOVES-Moelis hires metals and mining banker Jeremy Lane from Credit Suisse

September 17, 2023 — 08:32 pm EDT

Written by Scott Murdoch for Reuters ->

SYDNEY, Sept 18 (Reuters) - Investment bank Moelis & Co MC.N said on Monday it had hired Jeremy Lane from Swiss lender Credit Suisse as the managing director for its Hong Kong office.

Lane was previously the head of metals and mining for Asia at Credit Suisse, according to the company statement.

He will join Moelis to provide strategic and financial advice to the investment bank's industrial clients with a focus on metals and mining.

(Reporting by Scott Murdoch; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

((Scott.Murdoch@thomsonreuters.com;))

