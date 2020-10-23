MOVES-Mitsui hires two crude, condensate traders in Singapore - sources

Adds company response in paragraph 4

SINGAPORE, Oct 23 (Reuters) - Mitsui Energy Trading Singapore, a unit of Japanese trading house Mitsui & Co 8031.T, has hired two traders to trade crude oil and condensate, two sources with knowledge of the matter said on Friday.

Wei Xiyu, previously a crude oil trader and charterer at Petrowin Resources, will join the company in November, according to the sources and Wei's LinkedIn profile.

Andy Ang, formerly a crude trader with Hengyi Industries International Pte responsible for sourcing feedstock for Hengyi's Brunei refinery, will join Mitsui in January next year, the sources said.

Mitsui declined to comment on the company's personnel changes, a spokesman said.

Ang declined to comment. Wei did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

(Reporting by Florence Tan and Shu Zhang; Editing by Mark Potter)

