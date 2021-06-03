BP

MOVES-Mercuria poaches BP fuel oil team -sources

Contributor
Dmitry Zhdannikov Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/DENIS BALIBOUSE

Swiss-based trading house Mercuria has poached a team of fuel oil traders from oil major BP, including people in Asia, Europe and Russia, three sources familiar with the matter said.

Mercuria will hire Hiroshi Kita in Singapore, Alexei Khorev in Russia and Wilhelm von Schweinits in London.

Mercuria and BP declined to comment.

In Russia, Mercuria will aim to reopen offices as it looks to expand globally in a number of areas, including products trading and green energy, two sources said.

Fuel oil has been a volatile and often profitable market for traders in the past two years due to tightened marine fuel regulations.

BP had one of its most successful years in oil and gas trading in 2020 and is betting on trading to help its energy transition drive.

The firm has paid its traders bonuses in cash but also in BP shares which have been trading near their lowest in more than 20 years.

