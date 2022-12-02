MOVES-Maybank promotes Gupta as head of Singapore investment banking team

Credit: REUTERS/Bazuki Muhammad

December 02, 2022 — 05:57 am EST

Written by Reuters ->

SINGAPORE, Dec 2 (Reuters) - Malaysia's biggest bank, Malayan Banking Bhd (Maybank) has appointed Saurabh Gupta as the head of its investment banking and advisory business for Singapore, according to a company memo seen by Reuters.

Gupta has been with Maybank for a decade and his latest appointment is in addition to his current role as head of the consumer, retail and healthcare sectors.

Singapore-based Gupta, who was previously with Bank of America Merrill Lynch and HSBC, will report to Aditya Laroia, the Singapore CEO of Maybank Securities, and Rajiv Vijendran, regional head of Maybank's investment banking and advisory business.

According to the memo, Maybank has hired Tata Goeyardi to head the real estate and regional equity capital markets team, excluding Malaysia.

Goeyardi was previously the head of equities at Soochow CSSD Capital Markets, a boutique investment bank that is part of Soochow Securities Co Ltd, a Chinese state-owned financial services firm.

A Maybank spokesperson confirmed the contents of the memo. (Reporting by Anshuman Daga; Editing by Kim Coghill) ((anshuman.daga@tr.com;)) Keywords: MAYBANK MOVES/SINGAPORE

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.