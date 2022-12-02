MOVES-Maybank promotes Gupta as head of Singapore investment banking team

SINGAPORE, Dec 2 (Reuters) - Malaysia's biggest bank, Malayan Banking Bhd (Maybank) has appointed Saurabh Gupta as the head of its investment banking and advisory business for Singapore, according to a company memo seen by Reuters.

Gupta has been with Maybank for a decade and his latest appointment is in addition to his current role as head of the consumer, retail and healthcare sectors.

Singapore-based Gupta, who was previously with Bank of America Merrill Lynch and HSBC, will report to Aditya Laroia, the Singapore CEO of Maybank Securities, and Rajiv Vijendran, regional head of Maybank's investment banking and advisory business.

According to the memo, Maybank has hired Tata Goeyardi to head the real estate and regional equity capital markets team, excluding Malaysia.

Goeyardi was previously the head of equities at Soochow CSSD Capital Markets, a boutique investment bank that is part of Soochow Securities Co Ltd, a Chinese state-owned financial services firm.

A Maybank spokesperson confirmed the contents of the memo. (Reporting by Anshuman Daga; Editing by Kim Coghill) ((anshuman.daga@tr.com;)) Keywords: MAYBANK MOVES/SINGAPORE

