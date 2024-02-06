News & Insights

MOVES-Manulife hires BlackRock's Anne Valentine Andrews as global head of private markets

February 06, 2024 — 03:18 pm EST

Written by Pritam Biswas for Reuters ->

Feb 6 (Reuters) - Canada's Manulife Investment Management said on Tuesday that Anne Valentine Andrews is joining the firm as global head of private markets from BlackRock BLK.N.

Andrews, who has been with the world's largest asset manager for nine years, was most recently its global head of infrastructure and real estate.

Prior to BlackRock, Andrews served as co-head and COO for Morgan Stanley Infrastructure platform and worked at Macquarie Bank.

In her new role, Andrews will lead all investment teams and direct overall strategy, business development and growth of Manulife investment management's private markets business, the asset manager said.

Manulife Investment Management is the global wealth and asset management arm of Manulife Financial Corp MFC.TO.

