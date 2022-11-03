MOVES-Malaysia's Maybank appoints Michael Oh-Lau as investment banking chief

SINGAPORE, Nov 3 (Reuters) - Malaysia's biggest lender, Malayan Banking Bhd (Maybank) MBBM.KL, has appointed Michael Oh-Lau Chong Jin as chief executive of its investment banking arm, effective Dec. 1

Oh-Lau will succeed Ami Moris, who is retiring after four years in the role, the bank said on Thursday.

A former head of the bank's debt markets team, Oh-Lau will oversee all the company's investment banking, advisory, research, broking and prime broking services in Malaysia and across the region.

Oh-Lau has been at Maybank for more than 27 years.

