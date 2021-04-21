Commodities
BP

MOVES-Maersk Oil Trading appoints Uszko as renewable fuels boss

Contributor
Julia Payne Reuters
Published

Maersk Oil Trading (MOT), part of Denmark shipping group Maersk, has appointed Urszula Uszko as global head of renewable fuels in Copenhagen, the company said on Wednesday.

Ads background

LONDON, April 21 (Reuters) - Maersk Oil Trading (MOT), part of Denmark shipping group Maersk MAERSKb.CO, has appointed Urszula Uszko as global head of renewable fuels in Copenhagen, the company said on Wednesday.

A spokeswoman for Maersk said Uszko, who was previously at BP BP.L, will start Aug. 1.

MOT is the bunkering and oil trading arm of the group and is key to its decarbonisation goals. Maersk, with a fleet of over 700 ships, aims to be carbon neutral by 2050. The firm plans to have its first carbon neutral vessel, running on methanol, operational by 2023.

(Reporting by Julia Payne; editing by Jason Neely, Kirsten Donovan)

((julia.payne@thomsonreuters.com; +44 207 542 1836;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

BP

Latest Commodities Videos

    #TradeTalks: The methodology behind the Nasdaq Veles California Water Index and how to hedge water risk

    Nasdaq Global Indexes Head of Product Development Patrick Wolf and WestWater Research Principal Matthew Payne join Jill Malandrino on #TradeTalks​ to discuss the methodology behind the Nasdaq Veles California Water Index and how to hedge water risk.

    Apr 7, 2021

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore Commodities

    Explore

    Most Popular