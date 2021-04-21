MOVES-Maersk Oil Trading appoints Uszko as renewable fuels boss

Ads background

LONDON, April 21 (Reuters) - Maersk Oil Trading (MOT), part of Denmark shipping group Maersk MAERSKb.CO, has appointed Urszula Uszko as global head of renewable fuels in Copenhagen, the company said on Wednesday.

A spokeswoman for Maersk said Uszko, who was previously at BP BP.L, will start Aug. 1.

MOT is the bunkering and oil trading arm of the group and is key to its decarbonisation goals. Maersk, with a fleet of over 700 ships, aims to be carbon neutral by 2050. The firm plans to have its first carbon neutral vessel, running on methanol, operational by 2023.

