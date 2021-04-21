MOVES-Maersk Oil Trading appoints Uszko as renewable fuels boss

LONDON, April 21 (Reuters) - Maersk Oil Trading, part of Denmark shipping conglomerate Maersk MAERSKb.CO, has appointed Urszula Uszko as global head of renewable fuels in Copenhagen, the company said on Wednesday.

A spokeswoman for Maersk said Uszko, who was previously at BP BP.L, will start Aug. 1.

(Reporting by Julia Payne; editing by Jason Neely)

