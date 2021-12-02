MOVES-Macquarie Capital names Roberto Sambuco senior managing director in Italy

MILAN, Dec 2 (Reuters) - Macquarie Capital has appointed Roberto Sambuco as senior managing director as it seeks to boost its presence in Italy, the Australian fund's MQG.AX unit focused on advisory, capital markets and direct investments said on Thursday.

Sambuco joins Macquarie from financial advisor Vitale&Co, where he was a partner, and brings with him over 25 years of experience in corporate finance and industry.

He has led several high-profile M&A transactions in Italy for companies such as Telecom Italia TLIT.MI, state lender Cassa Depositi e Prestiti, Sia, construction group Webuild WBD.MI, broadband firms Metroweb-OpenFiber, gas distributor Italgas, as well as for major infrastructure funds and private equity firms, Macquarie added.

The appointment comes as Italy is gearing up to spend billions of euros in European funds meant to help its economy recover from the impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

"Private finance can play an important role in achieving Italy's objectives in terms of digitalisation, green economy and infrastructure development ... we can contribute with our global expertise to the achievement of these goals," Roberto Purcaro, Head of Macquarie Capital in Italy, added in the statement.

