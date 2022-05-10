MOVES-L'Oreal appoints Emmanuel Goulin CEO of its Italian business

French cosmetics group L'Oreal said on Tuesday it had named insider Emmanuel Goulin as the new chief executive of its Italian business effective from July 1.

Goulin, who currently acts as director general of the Italian business' luxury division, will replace François-Xavier Fenart, with the handover set to begin next month, the company said in a statement.

Goulin joined the company in 2000 as Lancome brand's product manager in Britain and became part of the Italian team after filling various roles in the Asia-Pacific region.

