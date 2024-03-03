News & Insights

MOVES-Julius Baer hires former Credit Suisse banker Malcolm Tay as group head, Southeast Asia

March 03, 2024 — 09:07 pm EST

Written by Yantoultra Ngui for Reuters ->

SINGAPORE, March 4 (Reuters) - Swiss private bank Julius Baer BAER.S said it has appointed Malcolm Tay as group head for Southeast Asia effective Monday.

Tay joined from Credit Suisse where he held roles including deputy market group head and market leader for Indonesia, Julius Baer said in a statement on Monday.

He has more than three decades of wealth management experience, including 18 years at Deutsche Bank Wealth Management, most notably as group head, Southeast Asia, Julius Baer said.

The Zurich-based bank said Tay's appointment as group head Southeast Asia - a newly created role - is a step in its strategy to consolidate leadership and foster growth throughout the region.

Tay will be based in Singapore and report to market head of Southeast Asia, Yee Chin Lit, the bank said.

(Reporting by Yantoultra Ngui; Editing by Christopher Cushing)

((Yantoultra.Ngui@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.