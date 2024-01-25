News & Insights

MOVES-JPMorgan shuffles top executives in investment bank, consumer unit

January 25, 2024 — 04:34 pm EST

By Saeed Azhar

NEW YORK, Jan 25 (Reuters) - JPMorgan Chase shuffled executives in its investment banking and consumer units, broadening the experience of top leaders, according to a filing Thursday.

The largest U.S. lender appointed Marianne Lake sole CEO of the consumer division after running it alongside Jennifer Piepszak.

Piepszak will become co-CEO of the company's expanded commercial and investment bank alongside Troy Rohrbaugh, who previously led trading and securities services.

"The senior management changes and new alignments announced today will help the company serve clients even better as well further develop the company’s most senior leaders," JPMorgan said in the filing.

