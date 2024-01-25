MOVES-JPMorgan shuffles top executives in investment bank, consumer unit

(Updates with executive details in paragraph 2 onward.)

By Saeed Azhar

NEW YORK, Jan 25 (Reuters) - JPMorgan Chase shuffled executives in its investment banking and consumer units, broadening the experience of top leaders, according to a filing Thursday.

The largest U.S. lender appointed Marianne Lake sole CEO of the consumer division after running it alongside Jennifer Piepszak.

Piepszak will become co-CEO of the company's expanded commercial and investment bank alongside Troy Rohrbaugh, who previously led trading and securities services.

"The senior management changes and new alignments announced today will help the company serve clients even better as well further develop the company’s most senior leaders," JPMorgan said in the filing.

(Reporting by Saeed Azhar in New York, editing by Lananh Nguyen) ((Lananh.Nguyen@thomsonreuters.com; +1 (646) 696 4829;)) Keywords: JPMORGAN/EXECUTIVES (UPDATE 1)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.